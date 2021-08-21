gun violence

Boys steer car to safety after dad shot to death on East Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Boys steer car to safety after dad shot to death on East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on an SUV on the East Freeway overnight, killing the driver as he drove with his two boys who ended up having to take control of the vehicle.

It happened in the area of I-10 and Federal Road.

The victim and his two boys, ages 6 and 8, were eastbound in the main lanes of the freeway when they heard a loud noise and watched as their father slumped over the steering wheel, according to Houston police.

The boys grabbed the wheel and steered the SUV off the main lanes approximately a mile and onto the feeder road where they came to a stop near Federal Road.

The pair were able to run for help once the vehicle stopped, police said.

Their father, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

There was no word on a a description of the shooter or their vehicle.

Police credited the boys for their quick-thinking when it happened and said their actions may have prevented further tragedy on the busy freeway.

"We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston police department. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now."

The East Freeway shooting was at least the third violent incident involving gunfire in the city in a 12-hour period. None of the incidents was believed to be related.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the boy's ages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceshootingman shotman killedroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Man shot to death during Northline neighborhood argument
2 in custody, 1 on the run after reports of drive-by shooting near IAH
16-year-old boy shot during shootout in parking lot, police say
Reward increased to $10,000 in SW Houston shooting death
TOP STORIES
Large industrial fire near Hockley prompts evacuations
Drivers attempt wrong-way paths to avoid Southwest Freeway congestion
Man shot to death during Northline neighborhood argument
Again? US-59 near Galleria to shut down this weekend
Missouri City community celebrates Tokyo Olympics gold medalist
What Texans look for from rookie QB against the Cowboys
Dangerous rip currents on the hottest weekend of summer
Show More
Coach gets 2 life sentences for sexually assaulting teens
Woman with dementia reported missing from west Houston
How to see rare 'blue moon' this weekend
Biden's job approval rating dips amid COVID uptick: Poll
Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunk driver
More TOP STORIES News