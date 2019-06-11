Dad shot, kids held hostage during home invasion in NW Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5341443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother shot with 2 kids inside apartment during home invasion in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father was shot during a home invasion in northwest Houston.Police say three masked men kicked in the back door of the home on Darling Street at 3 a.m. Tuesday.The homeowner was inside, along with his 8-year-old and 9-year-old children. The family was held hostage and the father was shot.The masked men took off and have not been caught.The children were not hurt. They are staying with neighbors now.The father who was shot is expected to survive.Police aren't sure if the intruders got away with anything.Another family was terrorized in an unrelated home invasion in northwest Harris County Tuesday.