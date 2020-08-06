Pets & Animals

Dad rescues 4-year-old daughter from 12-foot gator in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A nearly 12-foot long alligator was captured late last month after a father saw it only feet away from his 4-year-old daughter in a canal behind their house in League City.

The gator was spotted behind Andrew Grande's house off of Davis Road.

Brandalyn, Andrew's 4-year-old daughter, was fishing on the dock behind the house with babysitter Robin Randolph.

Grande said he went outside to give his daughter a goodbye kiss before heading to work when he saw the gator's head near the dock.

He said he pushed Robin through the gate back into the yard and lifted Brandalyn over the fence.

The gator vanished back underwater and there was no sign of it for about 15 minutes. When Brandalyn went back outside, the gator popped his head back up, Grande said.

That's when Grande called for help. A pair of Texas Game wardens, along with a professional gator wrangler, the gator wrangler's wife, Grande and a pool guy joined forces to wrestle the big guy out of the water and into a waiting truck.

According to the gator hunter, the giant reptile was 11 feet and seven inches long and weighed 478 pounds.

The alligator was relocated to Beaumont.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. Precinct 3 deputy constables help wrangle huge gator near Summerwood
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsleague citywild animalsanimalsalligatorfishing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
ABC13 to host town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community
'Very odd' circumstances surrounding discovery of woman's body
Virtual learning shakes up Alief ISD first day of school
Show More
Tito's Vodka gives out sanitizer at Minute Maid Park today
Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday
18-wheeler crashes and pins woman inside car against wall
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, August 6
'Better America': Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News