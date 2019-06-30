hit and run

Father of 8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run sends message to drivers

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving father buried his 8-year-old daughter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and his message to drivers is simple: make complete stops at stop signs.

Sesinna Kahsay was hit while walking with her three brothers and two sisters on Bissonnet and Hodges Bend Drive in Fort Bend County on June 20.

"I believe every citizen should take responsibility in honoring and respecting the rules," said the girl's father, Berhane Kahsay Asgedom. "It was the breaking of the rule, the stop sign, the crosswalk that resulted this."

The woman accused in the hit-and-run, 39-year-old Angela Smith, was arrested and charged.

Twelve minutes after allegedly hitting Sesinna, Smith rear-ended another vehicle.

At the service held at a church in Fort Bend County, Sesinna's father told ABC13 Eyewitness News she was the most exciting, loving and forgiving girl.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her family.

