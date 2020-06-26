Dad uses passion for coffee and cozy stuff to build his own shop from scratch

Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/QywbkN7y0K — LIL SHAWTY (@Juliannastrid) June 22, 2020

The days of walking to the nearest coffee shop are far gone for this family who can just go to the one in their own backyard - literally.A family in southern California can now get their cup of joe fresh out the back after their dad built a coffee shop from scratch in three months."He is a very hardworking man who is all about doing the things he says he's gonna do," Julianna Astrid told ABC13. "My dad loves looking at little houses and different structures on Pinterest and randomly one day he told us, 'Yea, I think I'm gonna build a coffee shop in the backyard.' All of us started cracking up because it was so random and honestly, just a funny thought. Three months later, this thing was built!"Astrid said her dad embarked on the project back in 2019 and finished it up right before Christmas, but she recently shared the photos of the shop on Twitter after her dad got the chairs he wanted for the shop."Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely," she wrote.Astrid's dad, Ed, named the coffee shop, 'La Vida.' She says his inspiration came from his love of coffee and cozy spots."He has always had a love for coffee and cozy spots, and recently decided to fuel that love into something for his own backyard, where the family and our guests can sit back, lounge and bond," she said. "Something that really makes me proud is his eye for seeing beauty in everything."Decked out in all white walls, grey chairs and red pillows to give it a pop, the shop also has its own portable fireplace to keep warm. Astrid added that her dad, who is a contractor, repurposed material from previous jobs to build the cozy shop in their backyard."He saved some of the 'trash' from numerous jobs and repurposed it to create his coffee shop, these things included materials to build the structure, the coffee shops doors and the front window," she said.Astrid told ABC13 that since its completion, this spot has been a hit with everyone else in her family."Most of my family has come to see it and they are in love with it. Everyone who has come inside is obsessed, especially since it's very cozy and is just the perfect spot to hangout or even keep warm," she said.Now we can't help but wonder, what will Ed do next? Well, that's something we'll have to wait to find out."He spends a lot of time in his new space right now, so I feel like he just wants to add a few things inside," Astrid said.