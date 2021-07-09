Houston dad sentenced to 45 years for beating son to death during potty training

EMBED <>More Videos

Dad gets 45 years for beating son to death during potty training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston dad will now spend 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty for the beating death of his 2-year-old son.

The incident happened in July 2020 when authorities say Antonio Hicks Sr. lost his temper while potty training the boy and hit him several times.

The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital.

WATCH: The toddler's uncle and neighbors speak on their favorite memories of him and what they remember hearing earlier that day
EMBED More News Videos

Antonio Hick Jr.'s uncle and neighbors talk about their favorite memories of the little boy and what they remember hearing earlier that day.




Hicks was initially charged with injury to a child, but those charges were upgraded to murder, to which he pleaded guilty.

According to records, Hicks will be given credit for the one year he's already been in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusemurderabuseassaultchild injuredbeatingchild killedbeating deathfather charged
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom of murdered child to speak after suspect's charge upgraded
Large fire reported on power substation in NW Houston
Heavy rain prompts Flash Flood Warnings across SE Texas
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Toddler, 2 adults killed in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway
Gunman opens fire on couple at Downtown Aquarium
Houston man sentenced to prison for smuggling 119 migrants
Show More
Wells Fargo closes personal lines of credit, sparking outrage
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
2 men injured in road rage shooting on North Fwy, HCSO says
Videos show people wade through waist-deep water in NYC subway station
Fred Hartman Bridge among closures to cause traffic this weekend
More TOP STORIES News