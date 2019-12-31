Father killed by intruders while inside home with girlfriend and 2 kids

Authorities say two kids were inside an apartment when their dad was shot and killed during a home invasion in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the two masked suspects forced their way into an apartment Monday 9 p.m. in the 8500 block of East Common Drive. Tre Cain, his girlfriend, and their 1- and 4-year old kids were inside when the incident happened.

Cain's girlfriend told deputies the suspects shot the 29-year-old, robbed them and then fled the scene.

"The only description we have are is the two suspects are black males, early, late teens to early 20's. They were wearing ski masks and gloves, we do not have a vehicle description on them," Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are still working to get a better description of the suspects and are looking for anyone who can tell them more about the car the suspects fled in.

It is not believed that this was a random act and authorities are not sure why the victim's apartment was chosen for the break-in.

