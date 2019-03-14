Man allegedly brings loaded AK-47 to school because son said teacher slammed him

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A Florida father was arrested for allegedly taking a loaded AK-47 to his son's middle school.

According to court records, Christopher Freeman's son called him on FaceTime while he was at school to tell his father that he was being slammed by a teacher.

Freeman showed up to his son's school with the gun and an extended magazine in his pocket, making a threat in the front office, police say.

"The parent should've never come on campus with a gun," one parent told WPBF.

"You want the best for your child and to hear something like that... you know you're going to get panicked, because every mother wants their child to be in the perfect environment," another parent said.

The district says school police immediately confiscated the weapon.

Freeman has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's not allowed to have any weapons and is now banned from all schools in the district.
