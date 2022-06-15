daca

Immigration advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for permanent solution

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten years ago, the lives of nearly 1 million young people changed forever after the implementation of what is known as DACA, which allowed undocumented children who came to the U.S. with their parents to remain in the country without fear of deportation.

Now, there's a growing effort to keep the program in place for a new generation of kids.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allowed more than 100,000 young people in Texas alone to go to school, get driver's licenses and become part of the community without worrying about being deported. But now, the program faces an uncertain future.

Beginning in 2012, DACA recipients were able to enroll in high school and college, and many have gone on to get jobs in their career fields.

The program is credited with helping about 800,000 children who were largely raised in the U.S. live here without the worry of being deported.

As it stands now, the program is no longer enrolling people due to a court challenge led by Republicans in Texas.

SEE ALSO: Dreamers hold hope as DACA lawsuit heads to 5th Circuit Court of Appeals

EMBED More News Videos

Join ABC13's Nancy Vazquez for a town hall looking back on the last 10 years of DACA and what's next for Dreamers in America.



Those who benefited from the program must still enroll every two years to remain protected by DACA.

Supporters say the program helped move recipients into the middle class, but DACA was always meant to be a temporary solution.

ABC13 spoke to a Houston bar owner who benefitted from the 1986 immigration reform law.

She recently won a national award, and says being allowed to fully participate in the country was a dream come true.

"We were given the right to work and the right to citizenship, which later forged the ability to be able to create businesses and create just a stronger foothold in the city that would help create a place like this," said James Beard Award winner Alba Huerta.

Today, immigration reform advocates will hold a press conference calling for permanent solutions for kids of undocumented parents so they too can contribute to the country.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Texas judge's ruling against DACA program leaves clouded future for Dreamers
EMBED More News Videos

President Biden said the Department of Justice will file an appeal after a Texas judge ruled the DACA program illegal and denied to renew new DACA applications.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexashoustonrepublicanstexas politicstexas newsdacaimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Dreamers hold hope as DACA lawsuit heads to appeals court
Woman still seeks DACA approval: 'This is the only country I know of'
DACA recipient returns to TX after 6-months away from family
Employers 'freaking out' over DACA ruling, attorney says
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed on Gulf Fwy after fleeing McDonald's, police say
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
HPD arrests man wanted in 9-year-old girl's shooting death
Thicker Saharan haze on the way to Houston
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Show More
Pride Houston's security looms large in wake of attempted riot
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
Meet the unlikely new 'Don't Mess with Texas' spokesperson
Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
More TOP STORIES News