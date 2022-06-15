Immigration advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for permanent solution

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11916493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Join ABC13's Nancy Vazquez for a town hall looking back on the last 10 years of DACA and what's next for Dreamers in America.

President Biden said the Department of Justice will file an appeal after a Texas judge ruled the DACA program illegal and denied to renew new DACA applications.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten years ago, the lives of nearly 1 million young people changed forever after the implementation of what is known as DACA, which allowed undocumented children who came to the U.S. with their parents to remain in the country without fear of deportation.Now, there's a growing effort to keep the program in place for a new generation of kids.Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allowed more than 100,000 young people in Texas alone to go to school, get driver's licenses and become part of the community without worrying about being deported. But now, the program faces an uncertain future.Beginning in 2012, DACA recipients were able to enroll in high school and college, and many have gone on to get jobs in their career fields.The program is credited with helping about 800,000 children who were largely raised in the U.S. live here without the worry of being deported.As it stands now, the program is no longer enrolling people due to a court challenge led by Republicans in Texas.Those who benefited from the program must still enroll every two years to remain protected by DACA.Supporters say the program helped move recipients into the middle class, but DACA was always meant to be a temporary solution.ABC13 spoke to a Houston bar owner who benefitted from the 1986 immigration reform law.She recently won a national award, and says being allowed to fully participate in the country was a dream come true."We were given the right to work and the right to citizenship, which later forged the ability to be able to create businesses and create just a stronger foothold in the city that would help create a place like this," said James Beard Award winner Alba Huerta.Today, immigration reform advocates will hold a press conference calling for permanent solutions for kids of undocumented parents so they too can contribute to the country.