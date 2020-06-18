daca

DACA: Trump administration won't accept new applications for 'Dreamer' immigrants

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA - though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Protesters demand ICE to release detained children immediately
Houston DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court decision
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
Houston paramedic describes uncertainty for DACA recipients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG: Health officials can't preemptively close schools
Scattered storms are popping up around Houston
Work search requirement in Texas delayed for now
Plane crash pilot on training flight without instructor, owner says
Why Texas COVID-19 deaths jumped up 12% yesterday
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Houston-area bars among 6 to have license suspended
Show More
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
Houston Zoo enters next phase of reopening during pandemic
Temporary medical marijuana sites open in Houston area
More TOP STORIES News