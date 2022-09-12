Disneyland announces 2 new nighttime shows in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary

Both nighttime spectaculars are set to debut early next year.

The company announced there will be two new nighttime spectaculars coming to Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There's been plenty of surprises at this year's D23 Expo, and for fans of Disney parks, there's plenty to look forward to.

"World of Color - One" at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy of Walt Disney.

The theme park said the show will also feature a new original song titled "Start a Wave."

At Disneyland park, "Wondrous Journeys" will feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date.

