Cypress teen secures spot in prestigious CSI camp

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Myra Woods loves problem-solving and dreams of becoming a forensic scientist.

"I have a passion for science, and I have a passion for the criminal justice system and what ways I could possibly help and make it better," said the 17-year-old. "As I was researching jobs that could do that for me, I came across forensic science and I said, 'That's perfect! That's for me.'"

Myra and her sisters are enrolled in the Freedom Project Academy, an online Christian school.

She's smart as a whip and has a 4.0 GPA, and it is part of the reason she was invited to participate in the NYLF Law/CSI camp in Washington D.C. this July.

It's a partnership between the group Envision and George Mason University.

"I'm super proud of her and the desire that she has being a young lady of color [and] wanting to get into a field that's somewhat diverse, but may not be as diverse as it could be," Myra's mother Sharon Woods said.

Sharon and her husband can pay for Myra's airfare and food costs, but it's not enough.

"The cost of the program is around $4,000. Her dad and I said we could contribute as much as we possibly could for that to happen, but we were just unable to supply all of that," said the mom.

In an age where more students of color are going into STEM, Myra is grateful for the opportunity no matter what happens.

"I'm glad I was selected out of a handful of people. It just makes me feel special in a way - like, they see me," said the teen with a smile.

If you'd like to help Myra get to her camp, click here.

