2nd suspect charged after man was found dead in Cypress Station apartment, sheriff says

A call about bullets hitting multiple apartment units turned into a homicide investigation when a man was found dead in Cypress Station, HCSO says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two months after a 40-year-old man was found shot to death in his Cypress Station apartment, a second suspect has been arrested, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Fitzroy George was found dead on the morning of Oct. 25 in his apartment at 910 Cypress Station.

At the time, neighbors told ABC13 they heard gunshots, with people in two units stating their apartment was shot up.

Weeks after the fatal shooting, authorities arrested 20-year-old Robert Jones and charged him with murder, Gonzalez said at the time.

Documents state Jones and an unknown suspect went into George's home, where he lived with Jones' mother. After finding out George was home, Jones and the second suspect shot him, documents state.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez added that a second suspect, 21-year-old Davious Williamson, was also arrested and charged with murder.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released.