Man who took off ankle monitor and murdered 19-year-old in Cypress sentenced to 35 years, DA says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who allegedly took off his ankle monitor to commit a murder in the Cypress area nearly five years ago received his sentence Thursday.

Jordan Isaiha Lopez, 22, is set to spend 35 years behind bars for killing 19-year-old Austin Balogun, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

On July 5, 2018, Lopez and another man went to Balogun's house, where they allegedly tied him up during a robbery.

While Lopez held the victim at gunpoint in his bedroom, Harris County deputies said Balogun got ahold of a gun and shot Lopez in the hand.

That's when Lopez shot and killed Balogun and took off.

The DA's office said that at the time of the murder, Lopez was supposed to be wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor as a condition of bond after being arrested for trying to commit a home invasion six months earlier, but he had taken it off.

