Man accused of shooting ex in head while she was with new boyfriend, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend while she was in a truck with her current boyfriend.The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 18, around 2 p.m. in the Cypress area.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Mann Austin Hayes began following his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Julie De La Garza, while she was riding in a truck with her current boyfriend near Spring Cypress and the Northwest Freeway.Hayes shot through the back window of the truck, hitting De La Garza in the head, investigators said.The woman was sent to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition by Life Flight.Hayes' vehicle, a white Toyota, was found at a parking lot near Skinner Road.So far, Hayes has been charged with aggravated assault. Deputies said if De La Garza dies due to injuries, Hayes will likely be charged with murder.Anyone with information on Hayes is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 orat 713-222-TIPS (8477).