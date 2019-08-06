Cyntoia Brown to be released from prison after being granted clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cyntoia Brown is scheduled to be released from prison this week after being granted clemency.
Brown said she was a sex trafficking victim at the time she killed a man in 2004, when she was just 16.
Prosecutors said Brown shot 43-year-old Johnny Allen so she could rob him.
Brown said Allen hired her as a prostitute and she didn't feel safe while she was at his house. She said she shot him out of fear something was going to happen to her.
Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities lobbied for her release, and then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted her clemency in January. The now-31-year-old Brown is scheduled to be freed on Wednesday. She will remain on parole for 10 years.
Brown's attorneys say she's requesting privacy and transition time before she makes herself available to the public.
Brown released the following statement this week:
"While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me. I'm blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord's help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud. "
