Cyclist dies after saving fiancée from oncoming car

Each crash resulting in loss of life is tragic. Preliminary info on this one is tragic. A couple, in their 20s, riding bicycles. Male cyclist possibly heard/saw something cause he abruptly pushes his fiancée aside (from her bike) as he gets struck from behind. She gets spared https://t.co/yHxqTvUT0n — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 22, 2019

from the impact and survives. Her fiancée was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our condolences to the families. Driver remained at the scene. I’m out in the field and will be enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 22, 2019

HIGHLANDS, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A cyclist saved his fiancée, but lost his life in east Harris County Monday night.The couple were riding their bikes around 7 p.m. on Barbers Hill Road. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it appeared the 27-year-old victim heard the car coming and pushed his fiancée from her bike, saving her life. He was then struck by a car from behind.His fiancée was not hurt.The driver stayed at the scene until deputies arrived. Deputies say he showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.According to deputies, the victim was wearing dark colored clothes with no lights or reflectors on his bike.