Cyclist dies after saving fiancée from oncoming car

By
HIGHLANDS, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A cyclist saved his fiancée, but lost his life in east Harris County Monday night.

The couple were riding their bikes around 7 p.m. on Barbers Hill Road. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it appeared the 27-year-old victim heard the car coming and pushed his fiancée from her bike, saving her life. He was then struck by a car from behind.

His fiancée was not hurt.

The driver stayed at the scene until deputies arrived. Deputies say he showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.

According to deputies, the victim was wearing dark colored clothes with no lights or reflectors on his bike.




