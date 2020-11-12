black friday

Cyber Monday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping

The holidays are near and so are the best deals for a holly jolly Christmas.

Like everything else, holiday shopping will be a little bit different this year because of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Why you don't want to wait until the last minute to do holiday shopping this year

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online, or both, this guide can help you form a battle plan while staying safe during the pandemic.

Happy shopping!

Join us on Friday, Dec. 4, for our #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with "Good Morning America"'s Tory Johnson highlighting deals from small businesses in our community. Watch on your favorite streaming device.


Cyber Monday Sales


Amazon
Cyber Monday

AT&T
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has 50% off select books ahead of its Black Friday specials.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Hulu
Hulu is offering an online-only promotion where its ad-supported plan will be priced at $1.99 per month for one year - a savings of $48 for the 12 month-by-month subscriptions. It is typically priced at $5.99 per month.

Costco
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay

Black Friday | Cyber Monday

GameStop

GameStop's Black Friday early deals start Nov. 25.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohl's

Starting Nov. 21, customers can shop Kohl's Black Friday deals in-store and online, but it has a sneak peek of what will be up for grabs. For a safer and easier shopping experience during Black Friday, Kohl's is offering contactless drive-up and in-store pick-up.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Macy's

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Newegg

Black Friday

Old Navy

Black Friday | Cyber Monday

Target

Black Friday shopping started early at Target! Here are the deals up for grab and what's to come next.

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Walmart

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales
The popular jewelry store started its Black Friday sale early, with 25% off everything.

Black Friday | Find a store

The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this ABC station.

Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $1.99/month for 12 months, then $5.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/30/20. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 3 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
