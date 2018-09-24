CHILD INJURED

Cy-Fair ISD student hit by car near campus after school

Middle school student struck by car near Cy-Fair school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A student at a Cy-Fair ISD middle school was rushed to a hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle.

The school district said the student attends Watkins Middle School, which is on Cairnvillage Street just off Kieth Harrow Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

Details of the incident, including the condition of the child, were not immediately available.

Eyewitness News viewers reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area, describing "at least 20 cop cars" were there.
