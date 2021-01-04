Cy-Fair ISD schools in secure mode due to possible threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress Ranch High School is currently in "secure the building" mode as a precautionary measure due to a possible threat in the area, according to a Cy-Fair ISD spokesperson.
The Cy Fair ISD police department dispatch received a call Monday afternoon stating there may be a threat in the area of Cypress Ranch High School.


Police officers and investigators were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, Cy Ranch was put on secure the building and officers began conducting a search of the campus and surrounding area.

As a precaution, Warner Elementary and Smith Middle School were also put on secure the building.


The investigation is still on going, according to campus police.

The public is advised to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school safety
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus payments for Texans: Your top questions answered
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Houston area could be 1 day away from early COVID-19 limits
Mayor gets COVID-19 shot as 'mega' vaccine center in the works
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Houston warms up again ahead of next cold front Wednesday
Houston mayor dines in support of restaurant targeted by protest
Show More
Here's when and where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Beloved Clear Lake pediatrician dies after COVID-19 battle
Cinco Ranch faces Seven Lakes in ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of Week
Suspect's mother identified as Midtown shooting victim
Fort Bend Co. has 10 times more active cases than a few months ago
More TOP STORIES News