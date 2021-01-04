Cy-Fair ISD schools in secure mode due to possible threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress Ranch High School is currently in "secure the building" mode as a precautionary measure due to a possible threat in the area, according to a Cy-Fair ISD spokesperson.The Cy Fair ISD police department dispatch received a call Monday afternoon stating there may be a threat in the area of Cypress Ranch High School.Police officers and investigators were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, Cy Ranch was put on secure the building and officers began conducting a search of the campus and surrounding area.As a precaution, Warner Elementary and Smith Middle School were also put on secure the building.The investigation is still on going, according to campus police.The public is advised to avoid the area due to a large police presence.