A former Cy-Fair ISD employee is facing charges after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student.According to court records, 24-year-old Hannah Siboyeh has been charged with sexual assault and improper relationship with a student for the July 2017 incident.Siboyeh allegedly admitted to having sex with the former Labay Middle School student and even claims she loved the teen with "all her heart."Court documents state Cy-Fair ISD officials were contacted in April of 2018 by an assistant principal who was made aware of the improper relationship.The incident was allegedly reported by another student who states to have seen the victim and Siboyeh in a bed together at the victim's house, and heard weird noises coming from the room, documents say. Siboyeh and the victim had also posted photos of each other on Snapchat, the student said.During an interview with authorities, Siboyeh reportedly started crying and confessed to losing her virginity to the student after renting a hotel room. She also admitted the incident was her fault because she was the grownup and older.Following Siboyeh's arrest, Cy-Fair ISD released a statement addressing the investigation:Siboyeh is scheduled to go before a judge Monday.