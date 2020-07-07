Cy-Fair ISD to purchase technology devices for all students in 2020-21

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6255337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: In the video above, ABC13 took YOUR questions to school leaders, including the interim superintendent of the largest school district in the state, on how districts are preparing, and how they intend to address concerns about student access to the internet, computers and other technology.