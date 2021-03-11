Cy Creek girls' basketball has the 'recipe' to win championship

@CyCreekGBB Good luck, ladies. We are cheering for you from the Falls. @cycreekhs pic.twitter.com/XaPhPIDLv9 — Cypress Falls HS (@cyfallshs) March 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cypress Creek High School girls' basketball team holds the number one spot in the state and holds an undefeated record of 32-0 going into Thursday's state championship game.Cy Creek will face DeSoto High School, which is ranked number two in the state."Knowing that we've been undefeated up until this point gives us a little more push," said Rori Harmon, a senior guard.Harmon and Kyndall Hunter lead the team and also make the best backcourt duo in the nation.They have both been named to the elite McDonald's All-American team and will further their talents at the University of Texas next year.This is the third time in four years the Cy Creek Cougars make it to the state tournament in San Antonio. After playing and losing the state championship last year, hopes are high they will win this year."I feel like we have the recipe, and we know what we need to do as far as playing hard," said Hunter.