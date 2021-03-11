Cy Creek girls' basketball has the 'recipe' to win championship

Cy Creek will face DeSoto High School, which is ranked number two in the state.
"Knowing that we've been undefeated up until this point gives us a little more push," said Rori Harmon, a senior guard.
@cycreekhs takes on Desota at the Alamodome. Tip off is at 7pm. Come out, be loud and support your @CyCreekGBB ! Take State! 🏀🐾💙 @CyFairISD @CFISDAthletics @CoachVCFISD @VSnokhous @ambyclink @APDennisWatkins @jenna_box @profscole12 @MGeorgeCFISD @shubble7 #aahhcc #cfisdspirit pic.twitter.com/TFsrIe9hhW— Donna Allen (@TheAVAllen) March 11, 2021
Harmon and Kyndall Hunter lead the team and also make the best backcourt duo in the nation.
They have both been named to the elite McDonald's All-American team and will further their talents at the University of Texas next year.
@CyCreekGBB Good luck, ladies. We are cheering for you from the Falls. @cycreekhs pic.twitter.com/XaPhPIDLv9— Cypress Falls HS (@cyfallshs) March 11, 2021
This is the third time in four years the Cy Creek Cougars make it to the state tournament in San Antonio. After playing and losing the state championship last year, hopes are high they will win this year.
"I feel like we have the recipe, and we know what we need to do as far as playing hard," said Hunter.
Wishing the @CyCreekGBB the best as they compete for the #UILState championship tonight at 7 p.m. at the San Antonio Alamodome! https://t.co/rmvjDIx7Px #CFISDspirit #AhhCC pic.twitter.com/9xfwsT37T6— Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) March 11, 2021