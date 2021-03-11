high school sports

Cy Creek girls' basketball has the 'recipe' to win championship

By Joe Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cypress Creek High School girls' basketball team holds the number one spot in the state and holds an undefeated record of 32-0 going into Thursday's state championship game.

Cy Creek will face DeSoto High School, which is ranked number two in the state.

"Knowing that we've been undefeated up until this point gives us a little more push," said Rori Harmon, a senior guard.



Harmon and Kyndall Hunter lead the team and also make the best backcourt duo in the nation.

They have both been named to the elite McDonald's All-American team and will further their talents at the University of Texas next year.



This is the third time in four years the Cy Creek Cougars make it to the state tournament in San Antonio. After playing and losing the state championship last year, hopes are high they will win this year.

"I feel like we have the recipe, and we know what we need to do as far as playing hard," said Hunter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh school sportsbasketballsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Districts must make own health restriction decisions, UIL decides
Suspect arrested in Texas State athlete's murder, police say
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Diverse Houston-area students lead National Signing Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Show More
Port of Houston sees record number imports during pandemic
Dave Chappelle rebounds from COVID-19 to hold 3 Houston shows
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
'Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine,' shows history in the making
ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 700 openings
More TOP STORIES News