HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase

HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery at a CVS store led police on a car chase that ended in a crash in southeast Houston on Saturday night, authorities said.

At about 11 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to the CVS at 6161 Telephone Rd for a robbery call.

Upon arrival, police said four suspects were spotted driving away from the pharmacy and took off.

According to HPD, the suspects held the CVS employees at gunpoint during the robbery and took money from the store.

HPD said the suspects then led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.

Police said the driver finally reached a dead-end road off Panay Village and crashed into a creek.

Authorities said Houston police and K-9s, along with HPD and DPS helicopters, followed and chased the four suspects on foot after the crash until they were finally caught.

All four suspects are in custody, officials said.