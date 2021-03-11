CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas

CVS Pharmacy announced Thursday that it will begin to administer vaccines to those eligible as early as Sunday, March 14 at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas.
Appointments for this latest allocation of doses will start to be available on Saturday, March 13 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.
According to CVS, the additional sites now mean there are a total of 180 locations administering a vaccine in Texas.
CVS says the vaccines will be available to people who meet state eligibility criteria, K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers.
You must register in advance at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. If you don't have online access, you can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Vaccine supply rollout is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Participating locations are in the following Texas counties:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bexar
- Brazoria
- Cameron
- Collin
- Dallas
- Denton
- El Paso
- Ellis
- Fort Bend
- Harris
- Hidalgo
- Jim Wells
- Johnson
- Lubbock
- McLennan
- Montgomery
- Smith
- Tarrant
- Williamson
You can find the list of specific stores on cvs.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.
The video above is from a previous report in February 2021, detailing the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines at CVS stores.