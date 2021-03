CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas

Anderson

Angelina

Bexar

Brazoria

Cameron

Collin

Dallas

Denton

El Paso

Ellis

Fort Bend

Harris

Hidalgo

Jim Wells

Johnson

Lubbock

McLennan

Montgomery

Smith

Tarrant

Williamson

Texans will soon have more options when it comes to finding a place to get their COVID-19 vaccine.CVS Pharmacy announced Thursday that it will begin to administer vaccines to those eligible as early as Sunday, March 14 at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas.Appointments for this latest allocation of doses will start to be available on Saturday, March 13 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.According to CVS, the additional sites now mean there are a total of 180 locations administering a vaccine in Texas.CVS says the vaccines will be available to people who meet state eligibility criteria, K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers.You must register in advance at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. If you don't have online access, you can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.Vaccine supply rollout is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Participating locations are in the following Texas counties:You can find the list of specific stores on cvs.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.