Armed customer shot while trying to stop pawn shop robbers

South Gessner officers are at a shooting 6000 Bellaire. Adult male customer shot during a robbery by two suspects. 202 pic.twitter.com/NppTNTLoEB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during a robbery at a pawn shop in southwest Houston Wednesday night.The customer was at EZ Pawn on Bellaire at Mullins when two men wearing bandannas over their faces walked in. The suspects were attempting to steal jewelry and watches behind the counter.Police say the customer attempted to fight back with his own gun, but was shot in the stomach.It is unknown at this time if the suspects were also struck."Sometimes it's best to be a witness and just observe the robbery, and hopefully, they don't injure anybody," said Lt. Larry Crowson of HPD. "Hopefully, you don't have to take the kind of action and place yourself in danger. Then again, I don't want to second guess the guy because he was in there and I wasn't."The customer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.