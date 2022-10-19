Sugar Land accepts $1.2 million donation for Cullinan Park improvements

From the boardwalk to walking trails, the 750-acre park is a beautiful oasis that many families take advantage of throughout the week.

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Sugar Land has received more funding for improvements to Cullinan Park as it prepares for construction.

Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.2 million donation from the Cullinan Park Conservancy for the second phase of improvements at Cullinan Park during its Oct. 4 City Council meeting.

Sugar Land annexed Cullinan Park in January 2016 under an interlocal agreement with the city of Houston and a memorandum of understanding with the Cullinan Park Conservancy. While Sugar Land funds park maintenance, operations and security, the conservancy must raise funds for capital improvements to the park. In 2015, the conservancy committed to raising $10 million over 10 years.

The conservancy has now donated over $2.7 million for park improvements since the annexation. The conservancy's recent donation joins a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Recreation Grant of $200,000.

Funds will cover construction of 1.2 miles of trails, 30 head-in parking spaces along the entry road and a parking lot with 45 spaces tucked in the woods south of the restroom, according to a city press release. This phase also provides access and infrastructure for the planned third phase of improvements, which will include a nature play and exploration area.

Phase 2 construction will begin in November and continue through late spring. The conservancy is raising funds for Phase 3 construction, but a construction timeline has not yet been established.

The first phase of improvements, completed in 2019, added a restroom facility, a 1/3-mile trail around White Lake, a boardwalk, an overlook, two trailheads, three donor recognition walls, site furnishing and native hardwood trees. Overgrown areas were cleared to increase visibility, and signage was installed throughout the park to provide wayfinding and environmental education to the public.

"The Cullinan Park improvements have truly been a demonstration of a great partnership among multiple agencies," said Joe Chesser, Sugar Land's director of parks and recreation, in a city press release. "Staff of the city of Sugar Land are excited to work with the conservancy on this second phase of Cullinan Park improvements."

