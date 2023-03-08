Police said they received a call about a second gunshot victim showing up to the fire station down the street from the shopping center where someone was allegedly shot in the leg.

Woman arrested for shooting at twin brothers in SE Houston grocery store parking lot, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing charges accused of shooting twin brothers in a grocery store parking lot last week in southeast Houston, according to court documents.

The video above is from the previous report: Man, woman shot after verbal altercation in grocery store parking lot in SE Houston, police say

Records show 21-year-old Chamira Danielle Sinegal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, March 3, after 1 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to the Fiesta grocery store at 9240 Cullen Blvd.

Officials said a woman notified police that she may have shot someone in the parking lot.

Sgt. Alexandra Morgan with HPD said when officers arrived, they learned a verbal altercation turned physical between a group in the parking lot, which led to the shooting.

Documents show twins Ivyon and Jovon Timmon, 22, were shot in the leg with one bullet. They were both treated at the hospital.

Officers said it was unclear what led to the altercation between the siblings and Sinegal.

Sinegal's bond was $100,000, with $50,000 set for each charge.

She is expected to appear in court later this month.