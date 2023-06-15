1 in custody following reported stabbing near Cullen Boulevard in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department responded to a scene on Thursday afternoon after a man was reportedly stabbed in the city's southeast area.

The incident happened in the 8300 block of Cullen Boulevard and Bellfort in the Sunnyside area.

Preliminary information from the METRO Police Department, who assisted HPD, says the stabbing happened after a possible altercation that spilled over to a bus stop.

ABC13's SkyEye arrived just as a man was being loaded onto an ambulance and leaving the scene.

METRO police officers were also on the scene, placing crime scene tape to secure the area.

Police said one person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.