Crying toddler found alone with dead woman and man in Brazoria County home

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a home near Rosharon.The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office found a man and woman dead inside of the home located in the Cold River neighborhood while administering a welfare check.Deputies told ABC13 that a family member called them concerned after not being able to reach their loved one for days.Deputies said they went to the house and knocked on the door, but only heard a toddler crying inside.When deputies couldn't contact an adult, they opened the door and found the man and woman dead and the toddler crying. The toddler was not injured.Deputies said they did recover a weapon from the residence, but they did not say how the man and woman died.This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as soon as we get it.