Crush The Crisis: Live Web Chat

The opioid crisis has been declared a public health emergency. Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid-related drug overdoses. The misuse of prescription opioids often begins when they are obtained from a friend or family member's medicine cabinet.HCA Healthcare invites you to "Crush the Crisis" by participating in an opioid take back event on Saturday, September 21 at 9am. Hospital staff and volunteers from HCA Healthcare will partner with local law enforcement to raise awareness about opioid addiction and to collect unused and expired prescription medications. More Info
WATCH THE LIVE WEB CHAT, WEDNESDAY AT NOON TO LEARN MORE
Hear from the Web Chat Experts:
Dr. Stephen W. Nesbit
Dr. Stephen W. Nesbit was appointed CMO in December 2014. He oversees all clinical and quality services across the division and HCA Houston Healthcare. Previously, Nesbit served as CMO and chief quality officer for Via Christi Health, the largest provider of healthcare services in Kansas.
Dr. Anay R.Patel, MD
Dr. Anay R.Patel, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacement. He provides expert care to his patients by using the latest advanced treatments and minimally invasive techniques to speed recovery and return patients to their active lifestyles.
Douglas Thornton
Douglas Thornton is an Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Health Outcomes and Policy and Co-Director of the Prescription Drug Misuse Education and Research (PREMIER) Center at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. He practiced as a board-certified, clinical pharmacist while completing his PhD in Health Services and Outcomes Research at West Virginia University. He is currently working with SAMHSA and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to prevent prescription drug misuse in Texas and beyond.
EVENT DETAILS
Saturday, September 21, 2019
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
1313 Hermann Dr , Houston , TX 77004
On Saturday, September 21st, volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). We will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets or liquids. The collection site will be conveniently located at the valet entrance on the corner of Hermann Dr and Caroline. Enter off Austin and pull straight ahead.