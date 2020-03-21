'We Will Be Back': Cruise ship sailing past Galveston sends lighthearted message

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like so many other vacation options, the cruise ship industry is idled by the COVID-19 outbreak.However, one ship harbored in Galveston has a message of hope for future travelers.A camera on The Strand in Galveston captured a distorted image of a cruise ship, appearing to spell a lighthearted message."We Will Be Back" was seen lit by the ship lights as they passed through the area.