'Cruel Summer' season 2 travels to the Pacific Northwest for Y2K and a new mystery

NEW YORK -- Freeform's anthology series "Cruel Summer" is returning for season 2 with a new cast.

This season we head to the Pacific Northwest during Y2K.

Megan (Sadie Stanley) lives with her sister and mother who has decided they should take in a student from abroad.

"I love Y2K, I feel like all of those trends are coming back right now so I get to wear things that I would actually wear right now even," Stanley said.

Isabella (Lexi Underwood) enters their home, and although apprehensive at first, she quickly becomes one of Megan's best friends.

"She's very alluring, magnetic, she's very outgoing, adventurous, confident, there are so many things that we think that she is," Underwood said. "But the real question is who is she really, past that faade?"

That is until a love triangle of sorts forms over Megan's longtime friend and boyfriend Luke (Griffin Gluck).

"He has his quirks and faults but that's what makes him in my eyes kind of loveable, he's not perfect, he's very flawed, and I think he loves both of these girls, very, very much," Gluck said.

A mystery tears the trio apart and the town and their families will never be the same.

"Cruel Summer" Season 2 debuts on Monday, June 5, at 9:00 p.m. EDT with a special two-episode premiere before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot on Freeform.