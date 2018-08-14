Crowbar crashes through windshield, kills former prosecutor in Massachusetts

A former Worcester County, Massachusetts, prosecutor died suddenly after a crowbar crashed through his windshield Monday.John Madaio was driving his SUV in the town of Spencer when a crowbar that was kicked-up or fell from another car crashed through the windshield, the Spencer Police Department said. Madaio, 63, was struck in the head.His car veered off the road, hit a curb and an empty car in a parking lot before it went over an embankment and came to a stop, police said.First responders broke the passenger window to reach him, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.Madaio, of Paxton, Massachusetts, "was a great father, great lawyer and extremely well-respected member of the DA's office for more than 15 years," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement Monday."The entire DA's office extends its heartfelt condolences to John's wife Sue, his daughter Laura and his daughter and our colleague ADA Molly," Early continued. "John touched many people in his life with his sharp wit, his compassion and his legal abilities. He will be missed by all who knew him. This is a big loss for our community."Recently, Madaio had been working as a defense attorney, Early said. One of his daughters currently works for the DA's office.