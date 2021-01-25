shooting

Suspect shot by officer in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot, including a suspect, during a daytime shooting in north Houston on Monday.

It happened at 8502 N. Main near Crosstimbers St. in the Independence Heights neighborhood at around 2:20 p.m. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect shot someone in front of an officer.



The officer shot the suspect, who was later transported to a nearby hospital.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed a heavy police presence as several streets in the area were blocked off.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice. The suspect's condition was not immediately released. The condition of the person shot by the suspect was also not immediately released.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more details become available.

