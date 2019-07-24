Crosby teen accused of shooting stepfather who was beating his mother: Deputies

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is accused of shooting his stepfather at a home in the Crosby area.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting call at a home on Tee Time Court in the Newport Community just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the stepfather was assaulting the teen's mother when he reportedly shot him.

The stepfather was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is unknown.
