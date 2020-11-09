Crosby High School student kept out of school after making threat against President-elect Joe Biden

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Crosby High School student was kept at home Monday after a video surfaced online showing him threatening President-elect Joe Biden while holding guns.Crosby ISD told ABC13 the student is currently enrolled at the high school, and was kept home for an added safety precaution. In the 30-second video, the student asked where the other Trump supporters are at and said they should meet up to "assassinate Joe Biden."The student held two guns during the video, and ended it by saying, "Where you at Joe Biden? I'm coming for you."Crosby ISD said it received notification of the video on Sunday. District officials added that it wasn't recorded on school property, and didn't mention any threats against any student or district employee. The district said the threat was investigated and cleared by federal authorities.An FBI spokesperson told ABC13 it is aware of the video, but will not confirm or deny an investigation is taking place.The FBI sent the following statement to ABC13 as well:"We remind the public that the FBI, and all of our law enforcement partners, takes all threats seriously. Every threat is thoroughly investigated. Posting a threat online is a crime and comes with consequences, whether or not the person intended to carry out the threat. If you see a threat online, do not share it. Instead, please report it immediately to law enforcement."The Harris County District Attorney's office said it determined no crime was committed, and the student's parents voluntarily turned over the weapons.ABC13 legal expert Steve Shellist said he's shocked no charges were filed against the student. He said the boy could face a terroristic threat charge, even if he's a minor.Here's the statement Crosby ISD sent to ABC13:"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority in Crosby Independent School District. On Sunday, November 8th, the District received information indicating that a student enrolled at Crosby High School made a threat on social media against President-elect Joe Biden over the weekend. The threat did not occur on school property or during school time and did not involve school district resources. Although the student made no threats against any Crosby ISD student or staff member, the student will remain home today as an added safety precaution. The threat has been investigated and cleared by federal authorities. At this time, the District does not have any further information other than what has been reported by the media. Although the incident did not occur on school campus or at any District facility, the District stands ready to cooperate with law enforcement in any way it can. Crosby ISD takes this situation very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that all District students, parents, staff, and families are safe and protected while at school and school events."