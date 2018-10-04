Crosby ISD schools placed on lockout for potential threat

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about school lockdowns

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
All Crosby ISD schools are placed on a lockout following a potential threat outside of Crosby High School, Crosby Middle School and Crosby Elementary.

School officials say officers have been dispatched to the campuses for further investigation, and parents have been notified.

Crosby ISD posted the notice on their Facebook page stating, in part, "No one will be allowed into the building until the lockout has been lifted."

Teachers were advised to bring everyone inside the building and lock all doors.

Details about the threat were not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatlockouthigh schoolCrosby
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Show More
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
Transgender student not allowed to run for homecoming queen
Day care teacher fired after leaving children unattended
Suspect trying to steal wine beats worker who confronted him
More News