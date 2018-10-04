Crosby ISD schools placed on lockout for potential threat

All Crosby ISD schools are placed on a lockout following a potential threat outside of Crosby High School, Crosby Middle School and Crosby Elementary.School officials say officers have been dispatched to the campuses for further investigation, and parents have been notified.Crosby ISD posted the notice on their Facebook page stating, in part, "No one will be allowed into the building until the lockout has been lifted."Teachers were advised to bring everyone inside the building and lock all doors.Details about the threat were not immediately released.