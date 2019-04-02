explosion

CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large plume of black smoke became visible late Tuesday morning after a reported explosion at a chemical facility in Crosby. The blast killed one person, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement identified the site of the incident as belonging to KMCO, LLC, which identifies itself as a specialty chemical manufacturing and toll processing service "to many of the world's largest chemical companies."

According to its website, its east Harris County facility "has batch and continuous distillation and multiple reaction capabilities producing over 900 million pounds per year of toll manufacturing products."

KMCO also touts "investing significantly and leveraging our past 40 years of success to transform into a next-generation, best-practice driven company that meets and even exceeds our customers' expectations."

ABC13's Ted Oberg uncovered that the facility has some inspection violations in its recent past. Five "quarter" inspections resulted in violations of EPA rules, Oberg reported.

