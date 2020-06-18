5-year-old found unresponsive after being pulled out of off-road park swimming area

@HCSOTexas deputies are at Xtreme Off-Road Park located at 1999 Gulf Pump Road. A 5-year-old male went under water in a swimming area. The child has been transported to the hospital in serious condition. #HouNews I pic.twitter.com/wb0vh3Ytm5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2020

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are responding to a near drowning involving a 5-year-old boy in Crosby.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Xtreme Off-Road Park on Gulf Pump Road.In a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy went under water in the swimming area.He has since been sent to the hospital in serious condition.According to Harris County Dep. Kimberly Thomas, the family was at the park to enjoy the day.The incident remains under investigation.