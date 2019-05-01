Crooks target mother of 3 in aggressive car repair scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother of three, with one of her children in the car, was flagged down at a stop light in Midtown.An unknown woman offered her business card to help fix dents and scratches on the mom's car."She kept trying to get me to come out and she would go behind my car, where I couldn't even see her," she told ABC13 Eyewitness News.RELATED: Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratchesThe mom never got out, but Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen says engaging with someone you don't know is just as bad."Our crooks drive down the street and they pick out cars with people that have Rolexes on or big jewelry or things like that, and so that becomes their target," Rosen said.Scary to think someone could be watching you from a stop light, but Rosen says if you're approached, look the person in the eye and say "Thank you, but I don't need your services.""The thing to do was call law enforcement, say somebody is kind of following me, I'm nervous about it, describe the vehicle, allow law enforcement to head that way," Rosen said.If you need to bring attention to your car, "honk your horn, put your hazards on, do something that's drawing attention to yourself," Rosen said.