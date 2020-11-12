Woman dragged out of grocery store during purse snatching in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspect who dragged a woman out of a grocery store while taking her purse.On Oct. 28, police responded to reports of a robbery at the Fiesta located at 12355 Main St.Surveillance video shows a woman walking into the Fiesta while a man walks behind her and tries to forcibly take her purse. During the exchange, the woman is seeing trying to fight off the suspect, but he eventually drags her to the ground and pulls her while still holding on to the purse.Police said while the suspect was trying to leave the Fiesta parking lot in a new model Nissan Altima, he hit a vehicle.The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600.