Woman dragged out of grocery store during purse snatching in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspect who dragged a woman out of a grocery store while taking her purse.

On Oct. 28, police responded to reports of a robbery at the Fiesta located at 12355 Main St.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking into the Fiesta while a man walks behind her and tries to forcibly take her purse. During the exchange, the woman is seeing trying to fight off the suspect, but he eventually drags her to the ground and pulls her while still holding on to the purse.

Police said while the suspect was trying to leave the Fiesta parking lot in a new model Nissan Altima, he hit a vehicle.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthefthouston police departmentpurse snatchingcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to report of worker overcome by fumes in tank
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Spring
How's Houston doing as TX surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases?
Watch Katy Tigers take on Katy Taylor tonight
Houston on pace for nearly 400 homicides this year
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Show More
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Top Houston doctor says he would get COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready
Maren Morris celebrated Black women in country music during CMAs
Stronger cool front expected next week
Huge flyover ramp pops up at US-59/I-610 interchange
More TOP STORIES News