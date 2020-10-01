ABC News veteran John Quiñones to host Crime Stoppers 40th anniversary event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A familiar face to ABC13 viewers is lending his name in support of Crime Stoppers of Houston as it kicks off its 40th year of service to the community.ABC News veteran, creator and host of "What Would You Do?", will headline Crime Stoppers' Speaker Series on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.The talk is open to the public and will be held virtually via Zoom. Tickets are available for a minimum donation of $40.ABC13 is proud to join Crime Stoppers of Houston in support of its ruby anniversary.In lieu of its annual gala, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is participating in a long list of special programming this month, including Quiñones' Speaker Series event.All through October,hostwill bring you stories on Eyewitness News about Crime Stoppers' remarkable 40 years of service to our region."It's such an honor leading Crime Stoppers into this new decade. Serving Houstonians and beyond for 40 years has been a pleasure, even through the challenges of a pandemic," Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Makarious said. "Our partnerships locally are strong, as are our partnerships nationally. We are thrilled that during the month of October, which marks the kick-off of our 40th year celebration, we will be joined by ABC's John Quiñones."Fischer will also moderate a one-hour town hall special, "Partners Against Crime: 40 Years of Crime Stoppers of Houston," where she and her panel will explore the groundbreaking work and international influence of this incredible organization.The virtual town hall will air at 7 p.m. on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, andon Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.While the world might have slowed down due to the pandemic, Crime Stoppers never missed a beat, keeping the famed 713-222-TIPS tip line open and providing critical services to all.From working on felony bail reform and rising crime rates, to going straight into COVID-19 response, warning people of the many scams that were sweeping through our communities, to being on the front lines, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community after George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, it's been an incredibly busy year for Crime Stoppers.You canor by texting CS40for40 to 91999.