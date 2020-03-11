Woman and her children held at gunpoint during home invasion

On Thursday, Feb. 20 around 12:15 a.m., the men kicked open the door of a home on North City Oaks Lane, not far from Highway 288 and Almeda Genoa. The intruders said they were "HPD" several times while demanding the family inside put their hands up.
Police say the group was armed with semi-automatic and automatic weapons.
Two of the intruders held one of the victims and her children at gunpoint while the others rummaged through the home.
The suspects got away with jewelry and $4,000 in cash.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of the suspects.
You can report information and tips anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Note that only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
