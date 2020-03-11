Woman and her children held at gunpoint during home invasion

Five masked suspects claim they're police, invade home. If you recognize any of them call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. @houstonpolice #hounews - HPD 239943-20 - 1600 blk. N. City Oaks Ln. - https://t.co/VCkkAa5xjf pic.twitter.com/KltYsAAajN