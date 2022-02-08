crimestoppers

Police searching for suspect who robbed man at gunpoint in west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $5,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in west Houston.

Surveillance footage of the Jan. 9 robbery shows the suspect at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Gessner. The suspect is seen walking up to the victim with a gun, demanding his wallet and cell phone.

The victim followed instructions from the robber with his hands in the air. The suspect then ran to the parking lot, got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu, and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
