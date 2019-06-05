Crime spree hits Houston's upscale River Oaks neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Having lived in her Tiel Way home for 45 years, a River Oaks resident, who didn't want to give her name, has seen the occasional burglary or robbery. But not like this past weekend."We have them occasionally, they always alert the neighborhood, but that's too many within two days," she said.Between May 29 and June 1, the exclusive River Oaks neighborhood saw a string of four burglaries.A home in the 2000 block of Chilton was burglarized and there was an attempted break on Tiel Way.Another home was broken into, in the 3000 block of Inwood, while the homeowner was out of town, and there was a burglary on Pinehill while the homeowners were watching TV.The crime spree came to an end at Weslayan and the Southwest Freeway.That's where police chased a stolen vehicle out of River Oaks. Two teenagers were arrested, while one got away."This is an open investigation, because they are suspects in burglaries in the area," said JoAnne Musick with District Attorney's office. "The police are continuing to work on it, River Oaks patrol is constantly working on the case. We are in constant communication, we take the info as they get, and we'll see if that leads to additional charges or not."Both the 16 and 17-year-old suspects remain in jail, and investigators believe they're linked to all four break-ins.