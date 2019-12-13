Crime scene tape surrounds home after 5-year-old girl found unresponsive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old was found unresponsive and not breathing Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible dead child inside a home at 6719 Knoll Spring Way.


Deputies say they found the 5-year-old girl unresponsive and immediately transported her to the hospital.

Moments later, she was confirmed dead. The cause of death is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild death
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
Show More
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Urban Nutcracker celebrates rich diversity of Houston communities
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
Godson accused of killing woman and boyfriend: police
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
More TOP STORIES News