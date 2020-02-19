Purse snatchers violently attack woman at Joe V's Smart Shop in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Robbers targeted a 48-year-old woman outside of a Joe V's Smart Shop in northeast Harris County. The location is on the corner of Wallisville Road and Uvalde Road.

The violent purse snatching happened Tuesday around noon. Deputies reported that two men approached the woman from behind, grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground.

Maricela Miranda told Eyewitness News that the woman yelled out in Spanish, "My purse! My purse!," before asking strangers for help. Miranda said it appeared they seriously hurt the woman's shoulder.

"She just kept holding her shoulder," said Miranda. "She said it started hurting her more. She couldn't feel it anymore. She wanted to cry, but she was worried about trying to cancel all her cards. She was very upset."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects appeared to be 20 years old. One suspect was about 6'0" and was seen wearing a red hoodie. The other suspect had a thin build and was seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans. They drove off in a white Honda Civic heading northbound on Uvalde Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

