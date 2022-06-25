6 people killed in a span of 12 hours in separate shootings across Houston area

The video above is from a previous newscast.
Two shootings occurred near the Gulf Freeway, confirmed by a series of tweets sent out by the Houston Police Department.
Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 6300 Gulf Freeway feeder S/B. Adult male deceased at the scene. S/B feeder will be closed for several hours. 202 pic.twitter.com/vWLsvCgDtY— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 24, 2022
Clear Lake officers are at 10900 Gulf Freeway. Adult male was taken to a 24 hour emergency care location where he is deceased from a gunshot wound. Officers are working to determine where the shooting took place. 202 pic.twitter.com/mcjCEjkAdR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2022
The third shooting happened near the 12400 block of Fondren where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a store and one was left injured, police said.
South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 12400 Fondren. One adult male deceased at the scene. Second victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/KImfbIIHoS— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2022
The fourth incident that is now a homicide investigation occurred in the 6600 block of Hirsch in northeast Houston, where a man was found dead at the scene.
Northeast officers are at a homicide scene 6600 Hirsch. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2022
The fifth shooting happened in southeast Houston. According to officers, two groups of men, ages 17 to early 20s, confronted each other at a home in the 4100 block lane of Madden Lane.
Police believe a disturbance led to an exchange of gunfire. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One injured was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he underwent surgery. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.
