6 people killed in a span of 12 hours in separate shootings across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five separate shootings occurred in the Houston area from Friday evening until early Saturday morning, killing six people in less than 12 hours.

Two shootings occurred near the Gulf Freeway, confirmed by a series of tweets sent out by the Houston Police Department.



The third shooting happened near the 12400 block of Fondren where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a store and one was left injured, police said.



The fourth incident that is now a homicide investigation occurred in the 6600 block of Hirsch in northeast Houston, where a man was found dead at the scene.



The fifth shooting happened in southeast Houston. According to officers, two groups of men, ages 17 to early 20s, confronted each other at a home in the 4100 block lane of Madden Lane.

Police believe a disturbance led to an exchange of gunfire. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One injured was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he underwent surgery. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.

