Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, ABC News/Washington Post poll finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, poll shows

WASHINGTON -- A new ABC News/Washington Post poll looks at how Americans feel about crime across the country.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents view crime as an "extremely serious" problem. That's the highest percentage in 20 years of polling.

As for the White House, just 38 percent of respondents say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of crime and 48-percent say they disapprove.

So what can be done about it? Forty-six percent say we need stricter gun laws and 51-percent say we need stronger enforcement of the existing laws.

RELATED: Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

Fifty-five percent say we need more funding for police and 65 percent support using social workers to help police.

The largest percentage, 75 percent, say we need increased funding for economic opportunities in poor communities.

For the full poll results, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
joe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldpoll
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
More TOP STORIES News